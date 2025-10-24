Cyclone Montha Live Tracker Map: Cyclonic Storm Likely to Form on October 27 in Bay of Bengal; Check Real Time Updates

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is expected to become a cyclonic storm on Monday, October 27, as low-pressure areas are likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is expected to move towards Andhra Pradesh and has been warned about the adjoining cities, including Chennai. The weather department issued an orange alert to Chennai and the surrounding areas, expecting heavy rainfall in the city.

Thailand name cyclonic storms to Cyclone Montha. Cyclone names are provided from a list submitted by countries in the region. Over the past few days, an atmospheric circulation has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea. According to IMD, it is likely to continue to move nearly north-northeastwards across the Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

To track Cyclone Montha, Windy.com will give a real-time update through satellite technology on the cyclonic storm. The portal also provides weather updates and wind speed.

Associated scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lie over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep Islands area. The minimum cloud top temperature is minus 70 to 90 degrees Celsius.

According to weather forecasts, the cyclone is expected to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a depression over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by October 25 and further into a deep depression by 26th and into a cyclonic storm over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27.

School Holiday in Chennai

IMD issued an orange alert to Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet on Monday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Looking to the weather update in city, the administration declared a school holiday to ensure students' safety.