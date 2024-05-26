Cyclone Remal: Indian Navy's diving and flood relief teams on standby in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Chilka

New Delhi, May 26 The Indian Navy on Sunday said that it has initiated preparatory actions, following existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to mount a credible Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) response in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

Cyclone Remal, anticipated to cross the coast on Sunday midnight, is forecasted to make landfall between Sagar Island, West Bengal and Khepupara, Bangladesh and intensify into a severe cyclone.

The situation is being closely monitored at Naval Headquarters, with comprehensive preparatory actions being undertaken by the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters.

Two ships equipped with HADR and medical supplies are ready for immediate deployment to ensure the safety and welfare of the affected populace. Additionally, Indian Naval aviation assets, including Sea King and Chetak helicopters as well as Dornier aircraft, are also on standby for rapid response.

Specialised diving teams with equipment have been stationed in Kolkata to provide prompt assistance. Further diving teams with necessary equipment are on standby in Visakhapatnam, prepared for quick deployment if needed.

Two Flood Relief Teams (FRTs), along with HADR and medical supplies, are being positioned in Kolkata. In addition, two FRTs each from Visakhapatnam and Chilka are ready and on standby for deployment at short notice.

"The Indian Navy remains vigilant and is closely monitoring the evolving situation to provide immediate and effective assistance in the wake of Cyclone Remal," the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

