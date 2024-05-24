Cyclone Remal Live Tracker: Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit West Bengal Coast by May 26; Check Real-Time Status on Windy

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Remal may form over the east-central Bay of Bengal in the early hours of May 25. IMD predicted that on May 25 the cyclonic storm turn into a severe cyclone by the morning of May 26.

The IMD said that the low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal and intensify into a depression with the wind speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour today (May 24). Remal may further strengthen into a deep depression with winds speeds of 50-60 km per hour on the same day it will move with a wind speeds of 60-70 km per hour in a north eastern direction.

After forming into a strong Cyclone, Remal may turn northwards and will gain more moisture and wind speeds and reach the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a severe cyclone with wind speeds of upto 120 km per hour, as per the weather department.

Cyclone Remal Live Tracker

However, one can track live Cyclone Remal through Windy.com. Windy will show the exact location of cyclonic storm in a real time via satellite technology. Windy shows that the cyclone take a northerly route and make landfall along the West Bengal coast on May 26, 2024.

Depression over central BoB moved with speed of 20kmp during past 03 hours and is about 730km south southwest of Khepupara and 750km south of Canning.

Depression over central BoB moved with speed of 20kmp during past 03 hours and is about 730km south southwest of Khepupara and 750km south of Canning.

Likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify to cyclonic storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 25th May morning.

Windy data shows that after falling in the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Remal may take move towards the west and likely to cross Odisha coast on the same day. The IMD has issued heavy rainfall alerts for West Bengal, Odisha, Mizoram, Tripura and south Manipur for May 26 and May 27.