Cyclone 'Remal' to Hit Bengal Today, Expected Landfall by Midnight

On Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about Cyclone Remal, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal that has intensified into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone is expected to become more severe and is likely to hit between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday night. The IMD predicts that Cyclone Remal will have wind speeds ranging from 110 to 120 kmph, with gusts up to 135 kmph, as it moves across West Bengal and nearby Bangladesh. The landfall is expected to be around midnight on Sunday. This cyclone originated from a low-pressure system in the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, and it is forecasted to strengthen further, bringing risks of heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surges.

The current warning for Cyclone Remal is in place until May 28, and it may be extended if necessary. There is a high likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall in coastal areas of West Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern Odisha, and significant precipitation in northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. In anticipation of the cyclone, the weather department in Agartala has issued 'orange' alerts for Tripura from May 26 to 28, warning about thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to stay indoors during this time.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is prepared for Cyclone Remal, with teams ready for various disaster situations such as tree falls and flood rescues. In preparation, the Kolkata airport will suspend flight operations for 21 hours starting on Sunday, and some local trains in the Sealdah and Howrah divisions have been canceled. In Kolkata, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port will halt all cargo and container handling activities for 12 hours starting Sunday evening. Meanwhile, West Bengal authorities have started evacuating people from coastal, low-lying, and vulnerable areas.

Notably, Cyclone ‘Remal’ is the first cyclonic event in the Bay of Bengal during this pre-monsoon season. Following the naming system for cyclones in the Indian Ocean region, ‘Remal’ means ‘sand’ in Arabic.

(With Inputs from Agencies)