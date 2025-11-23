Cyclone Senyar: Met Office predicts delayed arrival of winter in south Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 23 The Met office on Sunday said that the onset of winter in south Bengal districts and Kolkata will depend on whether cyclone Senyar, which is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal this week, have any direct or indirect impact on the weather system here.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore, a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to intensify into a depression around November 24. A cyclonic storm is likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal around November 26. The cyclonic storm identified as Senyar, a name given by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be the second cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal in post post-monsoon season.

It may be noted that Cyclone Montha had crossed coastal Andhra Pradesh near Kakinada on October 28 as a severe cyclone.

So far, the weather officials are not sure about the path and direction cyclone Senyar would take once it is formed. However, the weather system in coastal Bengal is likely to be affected.

"We are now keeping an eye on the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. It will gradually develop into a depression tomorrow and by Wednesday into a cyclonic storm. If the system moves towards the Bengal and Odisha coast, then it will have a direct impact on the weather here. This will thwart the onset of winter in South Bengal districts and Kolkata as the temperature will be pushed up," said a met department official.

At the same time, if the system moves towards any other direction, then it will have an indirect impact on the weather conditions in the state. This will also increase the temperature, but will not have a prolonged impact.

"We are monitoring the system. In the next two days, we will get a clear picture of the system and accordingly, weather predictions will be made," said the official.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned not to venture southwest Bay of Bengal till November 25 and along the southeast Bay of Bengal till November 28.

