Cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 15 : The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that a cyclonic circulation is lying over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height," IMD Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

IMD said that the cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestward across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two to three days.

It also mentioned that another fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 18, 2023.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director HR Biswas said that some regions will receive heavy and very heavy rains due to the cyclonic circulation.

"Right now, the cyclone circulation is on the northeast Bay of Bengal, near coastal Odisha. The movement will be across northern Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. As a result, in the next two days, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rain. Most of the places will have moderate rainfall," he said.

