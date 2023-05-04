Cyclonic circulation likely over Bay of Bengal around May 6: IMD

New Delhi[India], May 4 : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6 May and that under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 7 May.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on 8 May. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal, IMD added.

This prediction of IMD is in line with the predictions of the US weather forecast model Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) that a cyclonic storm may form over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put its district collectors and 11 departments in high-alert mode.

Odisha government said on Wednesday that all precautionary measures have been taken to deal with any eventuality coming out of summer cyclones. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also reviewed the situation and instructed the department concerned to make necessary arrangements, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha Satyabrata Sahu on Wednesday.

Sahu said that though summer cyclones are always unpredictable, there is no need to pc as all measures are being taken to deal with the situation. The month of May is prone to cyclones in the Bay of Bengal.

Sahu said that IMD always issues forecasts after a detailed micro-planning basis. Earlier several rounds of Odisha government department meetings were held to ensure proper planning and coordination between various departments to deal with any situation. .

