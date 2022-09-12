Cyclonic storm lashes Kerala's Chalakkudi, damages houses

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 Several houses were damaged and trees uprooted after a cyclonic storm lashed Chalakkudi in Kerala's Thrissur district.

The storm lashed on both sides of the Chalakkudi river and the houses were damaged in Muringoor town.

Besides trees, even electric posts were uprooted which led to the destruction of several power lines.

Thrissur District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and other officerS have reached Chalakkudi and is holding a high level meeting to assess the damages.

This is the sixth time in the last two months that the Thrissur district has been hit by a storm.

