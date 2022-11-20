D K Shivakumar hails NSUI's contribution empowering youth

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D K Shivakumar on Saturday wrote a letter to the party's student wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI) hailing their efforts in serving the interests of the country on 105th birth anniversary of former President Indira Gandhi.

"NSUI's fearless protest in Tumkur over the revision of textbooks, calling out the ruling party's whitewashing of history was inspiring and showed that the organization is following the path of democracy and social justice outlined by Smt. Gandhi during the foundational years," he said asserting that he is glad that NSUI is keeping up the tradition of fighting against tyranny and highhandedness through protests and movements through which it is honouring the legacy of its leaders.

D K Shivakumar asserted that Smt Gandhi, a firm believer in the power of the youth, had combined the West Bengal State Chhatra Parishad and the Kerala Students' Union to form NSUI in 1971.

"India, at that time, was still at a nascent stage as a country & to give a democratic platform to the youth of India to express their aspirations, and actively participate in political dialogue, shows Smt. Gandhi's far-sightedness and commitment towards the future of our beloved nation," D K Shivakumar said in the letter written to all the office-bearers of NSUI.

"I believe that when your founder is hailed as the 'Iron Lady of India', the collective will of your organisation is remarkable, and that is why we have NSUI at the forefront of representing the concerns of not just the youth but also the common people. This is because your foundations are strong and resilient," the KPCC chief said.

D K Shivakumar paid tribute to the late Indira Gandhi through this letter and said that people remember the former Prime Minister today, the confidence she used to repose in the youngsters to become agents of change and justice-something which NSUI has been doing ever since its inception.

The KPCC chief also expressed hope that NSUI will continue to be the torchbearer of youth aspirations, fearlessly engaging in democratic dialogues to safeguard India's national interests and future of the nation in the same way as its founder Smt. Indira Gandhi.

