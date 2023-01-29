Dad killed by Maoists, lady doc beats bone tumour, returns home to serve tribals

Gadchiroli, Jan 29 Way back in 2002, a 17-year-old Bharti M. Bogami felt her world crumbling when her father, a Congress leader and Sarpanch, Malu Kopa Bogami was sprayed with bullets by Maoists - a day before her crucial HSC Science exams, at her village in Laheri.

Numbed by the abrupt family tragedy, Bharti remembered the legendary Murlidhar Devidas Amte, alias Baba Amte's golden advice - "learn from past experiences, but look at the future" - and stoically went for her exams to emerge successful.

Today, that plucky girl is a BAMS graduate, Dr. Bharti Bogami, 39, is married to Dr. Satish Tirankar, 40, and the couple is now a 'messiah', selflessly serving thousands of tribals, scattered in 52-odd villages in Bhamragad, sprawled across 35 kms of hostile terrain on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh borders.

Recounting her valour in the face of several tragedies, Dr Bharti said that barely two years after her dad's gruesome murder, her mom Madani suffered facial paralysis in 2004.

"She was away from home, dumped into a truck by locals and the police, and rushed to a distant hospital. I was in Pune and my 2 sisters and brother somehow reached the hospital to take care of her," Dr Bharti told .

While pursuing her medical course at Pune's Bharatiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust

