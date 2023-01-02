Dalai Lama greets new Brazilian President

Dharamsala, Jan 2 Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to congratulate him on being sworn in once more as the President of Brazil.

"I have had the opportunity to visit your country several times," he wrote.

"I deeply appreciate the interest people from many walks of life have shown in my efforts to promote an appreciation of basic human values like warm-heartedness and concern for the well-being of our fellow brothers and sisters.

"I also very much appreciate your commitment to eliminating hunger, closing the gap between rich and poor as well as your efforts relating to climate change, particularly in terms of protecting the ecologically important Amazon forests.

"May I wish you every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Brazil, and in contributing to the development of a happier, more peaceful world," said the spiritual leader

His Holiness ended his letter with prayers and good wishes for the New Year.

This is Lula da Silva's third presidential term and his return to power comes after having spent more than a year in prison between 2018 and 2019, due to a controversial sentence that was later annulled by the Supreme Court.

