Dalai Lama travelling to Sikkim for teaching on Dec 12

Dharamsala, Nov 21 The office of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday announced that His Holiness is travelling to Sikkim on December 12 to give a one-day teaching.

"His Holiness will give a one-day teaching on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s 37 Practices of a Bodhisattva (laklen sodunma) in the morning at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok at the request of the Sikkim state government," an official statement said. 3

Earlier in October, in view of the Dalai Lama's bout of flu, his office announced cancellation of his planned visits to Sikkim,

After teaching in Gangtok, the Nobel Peace Laureate will travel to Salugara in West Bengal on December 14 and later to Bodhgaya, where he will give three-day teachings from December 29 at the Kalachakra Teaching Ground.

He will attend a long-life offering ceremony on January 1, 2024.

According to a post on his office’s website, the Dalai Lama gives teachings throughout the year at various times and in different places.

His Holiness also gives public talks.

In India, teachings and public talks are usually free and open to the public. However, to attend teachings and public talks outside of India one is usually required to purchase a ticket. The proceeds from the ticket sales are used to cover the costs of the venue and other expenses related to his visit.

His teachings at the main Tibetan temple in Dharamsala several times a year are officially translated into several languages, including English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Hindi and Japanese on FM channels.

