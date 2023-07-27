Dalit woman stripped, thrashed over extra-marital affair in Jharkhand

Ranchi, July 27 A Dalit woman was stripped, thrashed and tied to an eucalyptus tree over her alleged extra marital affair in the Sariya police station area in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

The woman in her complaint said that on Wednesday night at 11 p.m. she received a call and was asked to come out of her home. However, when she came out of her home, two youths standing outside her house forcefully made her sit on motorcycle and took her one kilometre away, where she was stripped, thrashed, and tied to the tree.

The woman remained tied to the tree whole night, and after locals spotted her and informed police, she was rescued.

Police are questioning two youths in this connection.

She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital here.

