Damage to key National Highway disconnects parts of NE

Guwahati/Shillong, June 16 As the single line railway route, which connects Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the southern part of Assam, has been cut off for around 35 days, massive landslides triggered by the incessant rains on Thursday caused enormous damage to the National Highway-6 which links to these states with the rest of the country.

Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills District Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Abhilash Baranwal in a public notice said that due to continuous heavy rainfall over the last week, NH-6 has been damaged at multiple locations across the district especially from Nangsning to Ratacherra stretch.

"A section of NH-6 near the Lumshnong Toll Plaza has also been washed away. Members of the public are hereby advised to avoid unnecessary travel along that stretch," the DC said.

The damage in NH-6 caused huge inconvenience to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the southern part of Assam affecting ferrying of essentials, foodgrains, transport fuels besides passengers.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held a review meeting on Thursday with deputy commissioners of different districts and formed four regional committees, each headed by a minister.

The situation in the hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Dima Hasao district of Assam since May 14 remained critical as inclement weather continued to batter the area, affecting the Lumding-Badarpur single line railway route that connects Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the southern part of Assam with the rest of the country.

According to NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer, Sabyasachi De, in the Lumding Division, train services have been cancelled till June end.

He said on Thursday that breaches had occurred at more than 61 locations in this section, resulting in disruption of the rail communication to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and parts of Assam.

Restoration works at 46 locations have already been completed and work at other 15 critical locations is going on in full vigour.

In May, due to excessive rains, locations like Maibong, Mahur, New Haflong, Jatinga Lampur, New Harangajao and Damcherra resulted in landslides, flash floods and washouts causing the disruption.

The NFR is targeting speedy restoration work in the entire hill section with an aim to restart services by July 10, the CPRO said.

The official said that the weather in this region is still fierce, but the intensity of rainfall has lessened.

Even in such bad weather, thousands of workers and hundreds of machines are working day and night in this area under the supervision of Railway officials, he said, adding that the entire stretch from Badarpur to Jatinga Lumpur has already been restored.

