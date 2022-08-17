Dance drama 'Krishna' to be held in Delhi from Aug 16-19

New Delhi, Aug 17 Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra will present the 46th edition of its Dance Drama - 'Krishna' from August 16-19 at Kamani Auditorium here.

The two and half hours long production aims to bring alive the legend of Krishna from what existed 3,000 years ago, whether it was his years of childhood or the antics he played while growing into a young adult.

While the Krishna chapter is weaved with a variety of tales, myths, and magic, just like other chapters in Indian mythology, it has always been regarded as being primarily practical and giving wisdom in many aspects of daily life.

Using traditional Indian dance styles like Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu, the Kendra will depict this element of Lord Krishna's colourful life from his birth through his participation in the epic Mahabharata.

Shobha Deepak Singh, Director and Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra said: "Krishna emotes the intrinsic truths of life, appealing in their fundamental simplicity, as enumerated by Lord Krishna. These lie within the folds of innumerable anecdotes, embedded in His life's tales, perpetually inspiring in their traditional as well as today, in a modern context."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor