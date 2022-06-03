Darjeeling Himalayan Railway adds two more joyride trains to meet tourist rush

In order to meet the rising demand of tourists and passengers, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway(DHR) under Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR) has introduced two new special joyride trains on the network which is on the UNESCO World Heritage site list.

The new joyride services are available from Darjeeling station to Ghoom station daily on a round trip basis. There were eight joyride services between the two stations and now it has gone up to 12.

Suvendhu Kumar Chaudhury, DRM, Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, said with new special trains, more people will be able to avail the facility.

"Following massive demand, we have introduced two more additional joyride services from Darjeeling to Ghoom station," he said.

He said around 65,000 people travelled in the train in 2016-17 and the number went up to around one lakh in 2019. In the past few months, around 30,000 people have already availed the services, he added.

"It's great for us and also for the tourists. It has proved that a large number of tourists are coming and that is why we also increased the basic facilities at New Jalpaiguri station," the official said.

( With inputs from ANI )

