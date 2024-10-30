Darshan released from jail after HC’s 6-week conditional bail

Bengaluru, Oct 30 Kannada actor Darshan, who was jailed for 131 days, was released from prison on Wednesday evening after the Karnataka High Court granted him conditional bail on medical grounds for six weeks in connection with the fan murder case.

A large number of fans and supporters welcomed Darshan outside the prison amid whistles and cheers. Darshan boarded a car and began his journey toward Bengaluru with his wife Vijayalaxmi. He is expected to travel via the Ananthapuram route and Bengaluru.

Fans across the state began celebrating his release by offering special prayers and breaking coconuts in front of temples. They also burst firecrackers in joy.

In Bengaluru, fans have already gathered near Darshan's residence, eagerly awaiting his arrival.

The bench stated that availing medical treatment is the right of an undertrial and granted the interim bail to get treatment for severe back pain. As per the submission of the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna Kumar, the bench has directed the seizure of the actor's passport.

Darshan’s counsel Sunil said: “We have told the court that he will be treated at the Apollo Hospital in Mysuru. The family of Darshan will decide on where he will get the treatment. All due procedures will be followed. If all procedures are completed, Darshan will come out of the prison by the evening.”

The family will provide documents in this regard, which will be submitted to the court. Darshan is facing severe back pain and the disc between L5 and S1 has bulged. It was submitted to the court that he was facing a medical emergency. Darshan has been undergoing treatment in this regard since 2022-23 and the court was given all records, he stated.

"The court sought a medical report and granted interim bail on medical grounds. Once the period of interim bail ends, we will submit a fresh application," he stated.

Darshan has been in jail for 131 days. His wife, Vijayalaxmi, who took a temple tour offering special prayers seeking his release posted a thanking message for the gods on her social media.

Reacting to the development, deceased Renukaswamy’s father Kashinathaiah Shivanagoudar stated: “Darshan has been given interim bail and we don’t have objections. The order has been given by the court and granting of bail is a legal procedure and I respect it. Our family has met with injustice and we will continue the legal fight. We will fight until the guilty are punished.”

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements were made in the vicinity of Ballary Prison, where Darshan is imprisoned. The family has planned to bring him to Bengaluru on a special chopper after the release.

The prison inmates in Ballary Prison are demanding that they want to see Darshan before he is released. The fans and supporters of Darshan have started gathering near the prison and are waiting for his release.

The High Court bench has allowed Darshan to get the treatment at his choice of hospital. He has also been asked to submit the details and report of the medical treatment he is undergoing within seven days.

Single bench Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda as he was miffed with the actor for his relationship with Pavithra Gowda despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of 'royal treatment' for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He is facing three FIRs in this connection.

The police submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4 in the fan murder case.

