Dawood Ibrahim's Biggest Rival Chhota Rajan Still Alive? Underworld Don's Photo Released, First in 9 Years

The emergence of the first photograph of underworld figure Chhota Rajan in nine years, since his arrest, has surfaced on social media, dispelling rumors of his demise or deteriorating health during his incarceration in Delhi's Tihar Jail, as reported by The Times of India. Rajan, who was apprehended at Bali airport and extradited to India in 2015, has been housed in Tihar's Jail No. 2 in a heavily guarded cell. This recent image of Rajan has quashed speculations regarding his alleged demise within Tihar amidst the Covid-19 pandemic or any serious ailments. However, the release of this photo has reignited concerns about potential threats to his safety while in custody, as per TOI reports.

Once a prominent associate of Mumbai's D-Company, Chhota Rajan's relationship with kingpin Dawood Ibrahim soured following the 1993 Mumbai bombings. Rajan has faced numerous death threats from underworld figure Chhota Shakeel. Despite being imprisoned in Tihar since 2015, no official statements or updates regarding Rajan have been issued by the prison administration to date. Following the fallout with Dawood Ibrahim, Rajan established his own criminal organization. Notably, an assassination attempt on Rajan by Dawood Ibrahim was orchestrated in Bangkok, where Rajan narrowly escaped after his hitman Rohit Varma and Varma's wife were gunned down by Chhota Shakeel posing as a pizza delivery man.

Dawood Ibrahim confirmed this attack in a telephone conversation with Rediff.com. Currently, Chhota Rajan is detained in Cell No. 2 of Tihar Jail, known for its stringent security measures, where he shares quarters with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The 2002 Bollywood film, Company had a character Chandu, essayed by actor Vivek Oberoi, having some resemblances of Chhota Rajan with real-life Dawood Ibrahim gang. Also, the 1999 film Vaastav: The Reality:, starring Sanjay Dutt was loosely based on Rajan's life. OTT series Bambai Meri Jaan also displayed the role of Chhota Rajan