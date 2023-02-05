DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal invited for Harvard "Annual India Conference", seeks travel clearance from Delhi LG

The Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who has been invited to speak at the 'Annual India Conference' to be held at Harvard University, USA, has sought travel clearance from Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to travel abroad.

The conference will be held from February 11-12. The theme of the conference will be "Vision 2047: India at 100 years of Independence".

The 'Annual India Conference' at Harvard University offers a prestigious international platform for policymakers, business leaders, cultural icons, and academic experts to share their work and best practices with the global community.

The conference has a history of hosting leaders ranging from Indian ministers to business leaders to influencers in the past. Previously, Nitin Gadkari, Amartya Sen, Zoya Akhtar, Vinod Rai, Azim Premji, Shashi Tharoor, P. Chidambaram and Mahua Moitra have addressed the conference.

DCW Chairperson has been asked to address the conference on the topic - 'Democracy'.

Considering the rapidly changing political landscape in the country, she has been requested to reflect on the foundations of Indian Democracy and what can we aspire for in the next 25 years. Maliwal will be sharing her experiences and learnings from her years of work at the grass-root level and policy level on the role of women in Indian democracy and the way forward.

"It is a matter of pride that the work of the Commission is getting international recognition and I have been invited to share my thoughts on the role of women in Indian polity on a global stage. I look forward to travelling to Harvard University and interacting with other global leaders and sharing the best practices of my country. I hope that I will be given the requisite approval at the earliest so that I can share my views on the rich and vibrant democracy of India on a global platform," said Maliwal.

