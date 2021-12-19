Debt-ridden UP farmer kills wife, ends his life

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 19 A 33-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after strangling his wife to death in Etawah district.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar said that the farmer Rajneesh Kumar Dubey, on Saturday, first killed his wife Kanchan, 25 in his house in the Nagla Nariya village under Jaswantnagar police circle and then consumed some poisonous substance.

He was struggling to repay a bank loan.

Dubey was rushed to the Sefai Medical College where he died during treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to villagers, Dubey had taken a loan from a bank and had even sold off a part of his land to repay it, the SHO said.

The villagers told the police that the farmer was under severe tension because of the loan.

