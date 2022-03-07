Debutant Malayalam film director arrested in rape case

Malayalam film director Liju Krishna has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The police arrested Krishna from the shooting location of his upcoming Malayalam film 'Padavettu' in the Kannur district on Sunday. He will be brought into Kochi and produced before the magistrate today, Kochi city police informed.

According to the police, he has been arrested for raping a woman, who is a native of Kakkanad in Kochi 2020 December to 2021 June at various places including her home.

The film director was arrested after a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the woman's complaint.

Krishna is a native of Mattannur, in Kannur district. His first movie 'Padvettu' was produced by Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne. After the arrest, the shooting has been stopped temporarily.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor