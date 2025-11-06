Decomposed body found in Kolkata house; suicide note recovered

Kolkata, Nov 6 The decomposed body of a man was found hanging in the Lake police station area of ​​Kolkata, and a suicide note was also recovered from the spot, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Subhashis Chakraborty (42).

In the suicide note, Chakraborty had written that no one was responsible for his death.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the man was reportedly heartbroken after his live-in partner left him.

On Wednesday, a strong smell emanated from a house in Dhakuria Station Lane. Locals in the Lake Police Station area grew suspicious and informed the police.

After receiving information, police officers rushed to the crime scene and began searching for the source of the stench.

On opening the door, the police found the decomposed body hanging from the ceiling.

The police claimed that Chakraborty committed suicide on November 1.

The police learnt that the deceased had been in a relationship with a woman for 14 years.

During the investigation, the police also learnt of the breakup between Chakraborty and his partner.

Not only that, police officers are also investigating whether such a suicide note was written to save his live-in partner. The officers of the Lake Police Station are investigating what led to a breakup in their relationship.

According to locals, the woman occasionally visited the house at night and left in the morning, as she and Chakraborty had no plans for marriage.

According to police sources, the woman met Chakraborty last week. The police suspect that this incident occurred after that.

Police are investigating what happened that night that made Chakraborty take such a drastic decision.

If necessary, the officers can interrogate the woman.

According to police sources, Chakraborty's father, Samar Kumar Chakraborty, also committed suicide years ago. His mother received his pension money.

The officers have found that Subhashis used the pension money for survival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor