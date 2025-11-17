Dedicated his entire life to religion, nation: HM Amit Shah pays tribute to VHP leader Ashok Singhal

New Delhi, Nov 17 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to Ashok Singhal, the prominent Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and one of the foremost figures of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on his death anniversary.

In a post on X, HM Shah wrote, “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan's pioneer Ashok Singhal Ji dedicated his entire life to religion, nation, and culture. Renouncing comforts, amenities, and grandeur, he remained engaged throughout his life in the service of self-culture and self-faith. On the death anniversary of Ashok Singhal Ji, I remember him and bow to his sacrifice and penance.”

Known as one of the most influential architects of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Singhal continues to remain an iconic figure in the Sangh Parivar’s cultural and ideological history.

Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda also posted a detailed homage.

He wrote, “On the death anniversary of the pinnacle figure of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, the most revered Ashok Singhal ji, who gave a new direction to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, I offer my repeated salutations to him. Your life is an unparalleled symbol of the resolve to preserve the Sanatan culture and defend the nation. Your contribution to restoring the nation's cultural glory is inspiring. You are forever memorable for your unparalleled deeds and efforts in serving the motherland and protecting the faith.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered his respects as well, writing, “On the memorial day of the revered peak leader of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Shri Ashok Singhal ji, offering respectful salutations to him.” His brief message underscored Singhal’s enduring stature within the broader nationalist movement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined national leaders in remembering the VHP stalwart.

In his post on X, CM Yogi wrote, “On the death anniversary of the pioneer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and former international president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the revered Ashok Singhal Ji, we offer him humble tribute! His entire life was dedicated to patriotism, religious devotion, and the revival of Indian culture. Inspired by the revered Singhal Ji's sacrifice, austerity, and resolve, we are continuously advancing on the path of protecting national interests and eternal values.”

Ashok Singhal, who passed away in 2015, remains synonymous with the decades-long movement that eventually led to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Senior leaders across the BJP and Sangh Parivar continue to invoke his role as a guiding force whose ideological commitment shaped the course of modern Indian political and cultural discourse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor