Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Jammu to review situation amid ongoing encounter in Rajouri

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday arrived in Jammu to take stock of the situation in the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri's Kandi area.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Manoj Pande received the Union minister on his arrival here.

Singh will proceed to Rajouri, where give soldiers died in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an encounter with security forces on Friday morning.

The five soldiers were killed during the anti-terror 'Operation Trinetra' of the Indian Army with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF.

This morning, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the five Army personnel who lost their lives.

The deceased soldiers have are Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Naik Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

The Indian Army is conducting operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region about a fortnight ago, where another five soldiers lost lives.

