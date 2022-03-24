Defence Ministry approves 107 Line Replacement Units for indigenisation

In order to reduce the imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and ensure self-sustenance in defence manufacturing under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the Ministry of Defence on Thursday approved another list of 107 strategically important Line Replacement Units with a timeline beyond which there will be an embargo on their import, as mentioned in a press release by the Ministry.

DPSUs will indigenise these items under the 'Make' category which aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of Indian industry. Projects involving the design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category. DPSUs will offer these identified LRUs for industry-led design and development.

These indigenised LRU will reduce the import dependence of the DPSUs and bolster the economy. This will allow Indian Industry to enter the supply chains of manufacturing major defence platforms.

In addition, it will help harness the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies.

This list is in continuation to the Positive Indigenisation List of 2,851 sub-systems/Assemblies/Sub-Assemblies/Components which had been earlier notified by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence on December 27, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor