Defence Ministry signs contract to upgrade infantry combat vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M

New Delhi, March 13 The Defence Ministry on Wednesday signed a contract with the Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL) for the procurement of 693 armament upgrades of the Indian Army's Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP2 to BMP2M, an official statement said.

This upgrade includes night enablement, gunner main sight, commander panoramic sight and fire control system (FCS) with automatic target tracker under the Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured Category.

The Defence Ministry said that the AVNL has developed an indigenised solution for providing existing BMP 2/2K with night-fighting capabilities and FCS based on the integration of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Chennai-developed sight and FCS.

The AVNL will produce the armament upgrades with equipment and sub-systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers. This will further strengthen the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem and accrue the benefits of increasing self-reliance in this field, the statement said

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor