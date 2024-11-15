Dehradun Car Accident: Six Students Killed; No Complaints Filed, Police Consult Legal Experts

The families of the six students killed in a road accident in Dehradun have not yet filed a complaint with the police, which could prompt authorities to initiate action independently.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, Police are consulting experts on potential legal actions, as the initial investigation indicates the truck driver may not be at fault. The tragic accident resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including three women and three men, while one person sustained serious injuries.

Inspector KC Bhatt from the Cantt police station stated that they are awaiting a formal complaint from the families before proceeding with case registration, the report noted.

Dehradun Accident: What Happened?

In a tragic accident early Tuesday morning, six people lost their lives, and one was critically injured when a speeding Innova crashed into the back of a container truck near ONGC Chowk in Dehradun. The collision, which occurred around 1:30 a.m., left the car severely damaged, according to police.

Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal reported that the six victims—three men and three women, all under 25—died instantly. A seventh passenger, 25-year-old Siddhesh Agrawal, survived but remains in critical condition at Synergy Hospital.