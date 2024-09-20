Dehradun Road Accident: One Dead, Another Injured After Being Hit by Truck at Raipur Chowk in Uttarakhand (Watch Video)

Uttarakhand: A tragic accident on Friday afternoon left one youth dead and another severely injured when their scooter was hit by a truck at Raipur Chowk. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Sivankar Bahuguna, a resident of Nathuwala in Dehradun. He was riding as a passenger on the scooter, driven by his friend Vijendra Rawat.

The two were on their way to Raipur when the truck, coming from the opposite direction, collided with them at the intersection. Bahuguna was caught under the truck and died instantly, while Rawat sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses quickly alerted authorities, and police arrived at the scene to manage the situation. Bahuguna's body was recovered and sent for postmortem, while Rawat received treatment at the scene.

The police have seized the truck and are working to apprehend the driver. Although no formal complaint has been filed by the victim's family, legal action is underway.