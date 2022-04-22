Delhi: 15 inmates 'deliberately' injure themselves at Tihar jail

New Delhi, April 22 As many as 15 inmates deliberately injured themselves at the Tihar Jail in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the incident took place two days ago on Wednesday after four among them were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

"All the injuries were self-inflicted and they have been discharged now," Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel told .

He further said that the other 11 inmates had received only minor injuries and were treated on jail premises.

Goel informed that a legal action will be taken against all the said inmates as per jail manual.

Notably, seven months ago, on September 27, 2021, a similar incident was reported from the Mandoli Jail in the city.

In that incident at Jail No. 11 two inmates Danish and Anish wanted to go out of their ward without any reason and were subsequently stopped by the cops as there was an existing gang rivalry between inmates.

It agitated them and they started causing harm to themselves and even asked others to do the same. The other inmates too then started injuring themselves by banging their heads on the walls and stabbing each other.

The jail officials were then forced to use mild force to control the situation.

