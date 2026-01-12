Delhi: 2 held for stealing cash, digital devices from parked car in Vasant Vihar

New Delhi, Jan 12 Two robbers were arrested for stealing Rs 1.2 lakh cash and digital devices from a car whose driver fell asleep in the parked vehicle in Vasant Vihar, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The two accused who broke the windshield for the theft were identified as Mohd Nadeem and Ravinder, South West District Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel said in a statement.

The two were arrested following the incident on January 10 near Palam Marg, the police said.

The police recovered a Honda Amaze car used by the accused duo to escape after the theft. Four bags carrying cash amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh, one iPad, and one pair of AirPods were seized.

According to the police, at about 11 p.m. on January 10, the complainant, F Hussain, parked his vehicle on Palam Marg in Vasant Vihar. His family members went inside a restaurant for dinner, while the complainant remained inside the vehicle and fell asleep.

A little later, the two accused arrived in a car and parked it behind the complainant’s vehicle, the police said.

One of the accused broke the rear windshield of the complainant’s car, while the other overpowered the complainant and pushed him inside his own vehicle, before the two escaped with the cash and digital devices, the police said.

Thereafter, the complainant made a call to the Police Control Room (PCR), the police said.

A case was registered under section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Vasant Vihar police station.

Based on the registration details of the offending vehicle and technical surveillance, raids were conducted at a slum in Inderlok and the nearby areas. Subsequently, both the accused were arrested, the police said.

Nadeem had previously been involved in nine criminal cases of robbery and attempt to murder, while Ravinder had been involved in four criminal cases of theft, robbery and Arms Act, registered at different police stations across Delhi, the police said.

