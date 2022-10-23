Delhi: 29 gamblers held; Rs 58 lakh seized

New Delhi, Oct 23 Delhi Police has arrested 29 people including 7 women for gambling at a hotel here, an official said on Sunday.

Police said that they have also recovered Rs 58.57 lakh and 10 sets of playing cards.

According to DCP Ghanshyam Bansal, keeping in mind the instances of gambling on the occasion of Diwali, like every year, all the SHOs and operational teams were instructed to identify and take strict action on such activities.

"A source informed that large-scale gambling is a regular affair in Hotel City West End on Club Road Punjabi Bagh. The source was further asked by the police to watch the activities being carried out at the said hotel," the police officer said.

"On October 22, specific inputs were received that a large number of people were assembling at the hotel for indulging in gambling at the Banquet Hall on the first floor," the DCP said.

"Acting on the inputs, a raid was conducted and 29 people, including some women were found gambling with cards on different tables. When they saw the raiding party, everyone threw the cards and stood up. They all were apprehended," said the DCP.

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR under Sections 3 and 4 of the gambling act, and all 29 people were arrested.

"On questioning, it was revealed that the hotel manager used to charge an entry fee of Rs 2,500 for allowing their hotel premises for gambling activities and serving food and snacks," said the official .

Further legal action is being taken against the management and staff for converting the hotel into a gambling den.

The CCTV footage of the hotel of the last few days is also being analysed, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor