Delhi: 30-Year-Old Dies After Electrocution While Charging E-Rickshaw in Harsh Vihar

A 30-year-old man named Deepu was electrocuted while charging his e-rickshaw in Harsh Vihar, northeast Delhi, on Thursday. Relatives reported that Deepu was at a Saboli Extension parking facility where commercial charging was reportedly conducted using a domestic meter. He was shocked while charging his e-rickshaw.

Deepu was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The Harsh Vihar police have filed a case under Section 106 of the BNS for death due to negligence. An electrical inspector is investigating the illegal parking and associated issues.

According to a report of TOI, Deepu, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Harsh Vihar, is survived by his wife and two young children. The police investigation has identified Hira Singh as the operator of the parking facility where the incident occurred, which has several charging points. Singh is currently being questioned by authorities.

Illegal e-rickshaw charging and parking are prevalent in Trans-Yamuna areas, including Welcome, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Nand Nagri, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri, Shastri Park, Jhilmil, Chandbagh, Shiv Vihar, Seelampur, Harsh Vihar, and Mandoli. These operations often involve charging multiple e-rickshaws simultaneously using domestic meters at residential locations.

