Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case Protest: 23 Deaths Due to Doctors' Strike, Says West Bengal Health Department Report

According to the West Bengal Health Department report, which was submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday, September 9, during the hearing on suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata said, 23 people have died as doctors are on strike.

The strike was called by medical professionals across the country to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The report, submitted by the state government, highlights the grave consequences of the strike, which has disrupted healthcare services in West Bengal. The 23 deaths were reported from various hospitals where doctors have been participating in the protest, refusing to provide non-essential services.

In an unprecedented show of solidarity and a singular demand for justice, members of the civil society came out on the streets in thousands in numerous places in Kolkata and its suburbs, and in cities such as Siliguri, Durgapur and Kharagpur, as also in the district towns of Balurghat, Purulia, Cooch Behar, and other small towns and hamlets.

Sibal, who is representing West Bengal after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, said the state government has filed the status report of the investigation.