Delhi: 5 killed, 14 injured after truck crashes into vehicle carrying Kanwar Yatris on GT Karnal road 

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Five persons were killed and 14 people were injured after a truck barged into the other truck carrying victims at GT Karnal road in early hours of Thursday, police said.

Police said that the offending truck crossed the central divider of GT Karnal road and rammed into truck carrying Kanwar yatris who were going to Haridwar.

"A PCR Call was received at 00.44 AM today stating that an accident of two vehicles occurred at Siraspur GT Karnal road in which many people have died on the spot. During preliminary investigation it came to notice that the offending truck which was on the carriage way going towards Delhi had crossed the central divider of GT Karnal road and had rammed the Kanwar yatris' truck coming from Delhi on GT Karnal Road (NH44)," police said.

Police said that the accused driver has been arrested in this case.

"The accused has been identifed as Pappu Kumar a native of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh," an official statement said.

Police further stated that victims were taken to a nearby hospital where four people were declared brought dead.

"In the accident a total of 14 persons were sent to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital, Narela out of which 4 were declared brought dead and 2 were referred to higher centre. One of the referred patients later succumbed to his injuries," an official statement said.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar (32), Rajat (24), Aryan (19), Jagminder Balhara (56), Raju (37).

Further investigation is underway into the incident.

