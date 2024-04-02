Delhi: 6 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Kachori Shop at Rajpur Road (Watch Video)

Six individuals sustained injuries when a speeding car collided with a Kachori shop on Rajpur Road in Delhi on March 31. The incident prompted authorities to register a case at PS Civil Lines, leading to the arrest of the car's driver, identified as Parag Maini, and the seizure of the offending vehicle.

Watch:

#WATCH | 6 people got injured after a speeding car rammed into a Kachori shop on Delhi's Rajpur Road on March 31.



A case has been registered at PS Civil Lines and the driver of the car, Parag Maini, has been arrested and the offending vehicle has been seized. According to… pic.twitter.com/kg9OYcH1Ip — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

Although preliminary medical examinations indicate that the driver was not intoxicated, a blood sample has been retained for further analysis. The Delhi Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

According to reports, the car involved in the incident was being driven by Parag Maini, a resident of Noida who works as a lawyer. Police discovered him at the scene of the accident and detained him for reckless driving, leading to the impoundment of the SUV. Initial medical evaluations suggest that Maini was not intoxicated; however, samples of his blood have been collected for further examination. Notably, Maini's spouse was also present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

