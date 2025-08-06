Delhi: 8 Accused in Vehicle Theft Cases Arrested During Police Patrolling, Stolen Scooters and Bikes Recovered

New Delhi: In significant bust West District Police has arrested eight individuals involved in multiple criminal cases. These eight people are accused auto lifting. After the arrest police recovered six stolen scooties and four motorcycles from the accused.

The accused included some repeated offenders identified as Ankit, Harpreet, Narender, Arjun, Anil Chhidka and Gurmeet Singh. As per the IANS reports this arrest were made during the patrolling across the various police station.

Meanwhile ED conducted search operations on August 6, at 11 locations across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Dehradun in connection with a global cyber fraud case. The PMLA probe was initiated based on FIRs by CBI and Delhi Police. Fraudsters impersonated police officers and tech support agents from Microsoft/Amazon, extorting victims and converting their funds into cryptocurrency.

The investigation revealed assets worth ₹260 crore in Bitcoins, later liquidated into cash via USDTs and hawala channels in the UAE. The case involves both Indian and foreign nationals as victims