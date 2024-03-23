Delhi AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav's Residence Raided by Income Tax Department - WATCH

The Income Tax Department of Delhi raided Delhi AAP MLA and leader Gulab Singh Yadav's residence on Saturday, March 23, a day after his party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to 10 days custody by Rose Avenue court in the nation capital.

Visuals From Gulab Singh Yadav's Residence

#WATCH | UPDATE with CLARIFICATION | Income Tax* raids are underway at the residence of Delhi AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav. pic.twitter.com/5XHr3bBXKs — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

The raids at the residence of Gulab Singh Yadav, who is the AAP MLA from Delhi's Matiala seat, are underway. IT raid at Gulab Singh's residence comes two days after the central agency arrested Delhi Chief Minister.

The Delhi CM was arrested by the probe agency on Thursday, March 21, night. The ED and the CBI had put forth allegations accusing Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in the Delhi government's excise policy to grant licences to liquor traders.