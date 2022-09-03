Delhi: Absconding women wanted in murder case arrested after 6 years from Trilokpuri

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested three women wanted in an alleged case of murder for six years.

All the three arrested women hailing from Mangolpuri --who were identified as Mamta (31), Varsha alias Heera (29), Prakashi (48)--were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each declared upon their arrest.

According to the DCP Crime Rohit Meena, six years ago on March 13, 2016, an altercation allegedly took place between two neighbours in Mangolpuri for giving way to the car of the complainant Prakash.

The quarrel got aggressive and the accused persons Hari Krishan, Veer Singh alias Veeru, Saurav alias Gullan, Prem Singh alias Lala, Brij Mohan alias Johny, Mamta, Varsha alias Heera, and Prakshi along with one juvenile barged in Prakash's house and brutally thrashed the second party with sticks and swords, as a result of which, one of the injured persons Gyarsa Ram died during treatment in Hospital.

The Delhi Police (Outer) had registered a case at the Mangolpuri Police Station and had arrested five of the accused persons and apprehended the juvenile.

Following the investigation, the police had prepared a chargesheet under sections 302, 308, 452, 323, 324, 341, 148, 149, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and there case is pending trial at the Rohini Court.

The police further said that the accused women (who are now arrested) were absconding and evading their arrest by changing their locations frequently.

They were also declare as Proclaimed Offenders (PO) by the court of Shirish Aggarwal, Metropolitan Magistrate (North-West) vide order dated July 29, 2016 and a cash reward was declared upon their arrest, it said.

The police further said that credible information regarding the three women was received by Head Constable Sunil on Friday that they were residing in 13 block of Trilokpuri Delhi, acting upon which they zeroed in on the address and apprehended them.

( With inputs from ANI )

