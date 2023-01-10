Delhi ACB pursue prosecution against AAP MLA in corruption case, to move HC

Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Government has decided to move Delhi High Court against the order of Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, declining prosecution sanction against AAP MLA SK Bagga in a corruption case being investigated by it, sources said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, Bagga, an MLA from Krishna Nagar in East Delhi is accused of seeking a bribe from an AAP worker, Raju Sachdeva, on various pretexts on different occasions.

In his complaint dated November 9, 2015, Sachdeva had alleged that Bagga took Rs 11,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 25,000 from him many times and promised to get him a ticket from AAP in the MCD elections of 2017.

"When the ACB, which is investigating the case, approached the Assembly Speaker, Ram Niwas Goel seeking prosecution sanction against Bagga, after going through the due diligence of investigative procedures, he refused to grant prosecution sanction," the statement said.

"During the course of the investigation, voice samples of both Bagga and Sachdeva were taken by ACB and sent to FSL, Rohini, for examination. The FSL report confirmed that the audio recordings were genuine and Bagga's voice sample matched with the audio recording," it said.

The Lt Governor has accordingly granted his approval to proceed with the filing of appeal in the Court against the denial of prosecution sanction in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor