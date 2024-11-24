Delhi: Accused held hours after stabbing cop to death

New Delhi, Nov 24 The police have managed to nab an individual involved in the murder of a policeman in the national capital, hours after an on-duty police constable was stabbed to death in south-east Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased -- identified as Kiran Pal -- was posted as a constable at the Govindpuri police station. According to the police, he was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday, at around 5 a.m.

Immediately after the incident, the police set up a team to trace and nab the accused involved in the murder.

Multiple teams were formed and assistance from the Crime Branch and Special Cell of Delhi Police was also taken.

The deceased Constable Kiran Pal is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and is survived by his mother, elder brother, and sister-in-law. He was inducted into Delhi Police as a constable in 2018. Earlier, he was posted at Kishangarh police station before getting the posting at Govindpuri police station in March, this year.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Sain said Constable Pal, posted at Govindpuri Police Station, was on patrolling duty in the early hours of Saturday when he stopped three people riding on a scooty.

The police deployed around the incident site checked the CCTV footage, and the Delhi Police Crime Branch team also received intelligence input to nab the accused.

A police team led by Inspector Rampal was formed under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Sanjeev Sain. Nearly six hours after the incident, the accused was hiding at a flat in Kalkaji.

However, the accused openly fired at the police following which the police retaliated in self-defence and shot the accused in the leg after he was arrested.

All the police officers and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora reached the DCP office in southeast Delhi to take the body of Constable Kiran Pal from the hospital and pay their tribute.

The incident comes just a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and held a meeting to review the city's law and order situation.

