Delhi Air Pollution: 22 Trains Delayed, 9 Rescheduled as Smog Disrupts Rail Operations

Delhi's air quality showed no signs of improvement on Tuesday, with pollution levels reaching a hazardous AQI of 494, placing the city firmly in the 'severe plus' category. The thick smog enveloping northern India is estimated to be at least 60 times more toxic than the World Health Organization's recommended limit. Train services continue to operate despite dense smog in Delhi, with 22 trains running late and 9 rescheduled, according to the Railways.

Watch:

#WATCH | Trains' movement continues amid smog in Delhi. Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station.



22 trains running late and 9 trains put back, says Railways. pic.twitter.com/x117AncO8g — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

According to SAFAR, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 494, with areas like Mandir Marg and Mundka recording the maximum reading of 500.

With pollution levels surging in the capital, in-person classes for Grades 10 and 12 have been suspended. The Haryana government has also announced holidays for students up to Class 5 in both government and private schools. The Directorate of School Education has authorized Deputy Commissioners to extend the break or switch to online classes based on local air quality. This directive affects regions like Gurgaon and Faridabad, where AQI levels are similarly severe to Delhi’s.

