Heart Attack Death On Wedding Day in UP: Groom Collapses and Dies During 'Bhaat' Ceremony in Hathras; Video Surfaces

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district turned tragic after a groom died on his wedding day. The incident is from Bhojpur village when a 22-year-old man collapsed on the ground during the "Bhaat" ceremony and died the night before his wedding.

According to the TOI report, the incident occurred on Sunday, November 17, Shivam Kumar was dancing at the "Bhaat" ceremony celebration in his house when he fell suddenly. He was rushed to the district hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. His family said doctors attributed his death to a heart attack.

Sudden Heart Attack Took Life of Groom On Wedding Day

Rachit Kumar (18), the younger brother of Shivam, said the family took him to the doctor, but he did not survive. My brother was the only person running the house, looking after all expenses, including our mother's treatment for blood cancer. Shivam was a computer teacher at a local private school.

Grief engulfed the family as his last rites were conducted on Monday—the day he was to marry Mohini from Agra. Mohini's family also attended Shivam's cremation held in his village.