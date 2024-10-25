Madhya Pradesh Heart Attack Video: 31-Year-Old Man Dies After Collapsing While Chatting With Friends in Rewa; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Life and death are often unpredictable, and no one can say what might happen or when. There is no certainty about how or from where death will come. A similar incident took place in Rajasthan's Rewa, where a young man tragically passed away while laughing and chatting with his friends. Those present at the scene had no idea how quickly things would change. Just moments earlier, the man was laughing and chit-chatting, but the next moment, he collapsed on the floor. A shocking CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media.

Also Read | Belagavi Kidnapping CCTV Video: Businessman's Children Kidnapped From Home, Suspect Injured in Police Firing.

According to the report, Prakash Singh Baghel, a resident of Bajrang Nagar, was laughing and joking with his friends inside a shop located at the Sirmaur intersection in Rewa city. Suddenly, he collapsed to the ground. His friends immediately picked him up and tried to revive him by giving him water, but it was to no avail. Prakash had already passed away at that moment.

Sudden Death Video

MP : रीवा में दुकान के अंदर दोस्तों संग बात कर रहे 31 वर्षीय प्रकाश सिंह बघेल की हार्टअटैक से मौत हो गई। CCTV देखिए – pic.twitter.com/WcftzFppMn — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 25, 2024

The incident reportedly took place on October 20, and the shocking video is now going viral on social media. Prakash Singh Baghel was the brother of Vinay Singh Baghel, a young businessman in Rewa city. Prakash had been sitting with his friends, talking and laughing, unaware of the tragic event that was about to unfold.

As Prakash fainted and collapsed, his friends were in shock, unable to process what had happened. They rushed him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had suffered a fatal heart attack. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, Prakash could not be save.