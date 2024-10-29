Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Hits 272; Minimum Temperature at 20.3°C

On Tuesday morning, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 272, marking an improvement from the previous day's AQI of 304, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The department shared data from 37 out of a total of 40 monitoring stations. Among these, 10 stations—Anand Vihar, Alipur, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar, and Sonia Vihar—registered a "very poor" air quality level, while the others fell within the "poor" category.

The city was enveloped in a layer of smog during the evening and early morning hours. According to the weather department, the wind speed was calm at 8:30 AM, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasonal average. The relative humidity stood at 85 percent. The weather department has forecast clear skies throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach approximately 33 degrees Celsius.

For reference, an Air Quality Index (AQI) of zero to 50 is classified as 'good,' 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 as 'moderate,' 201 to 300 as 'poor,' 301 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 as 'severe.'

