Delhi Air Pollution: City Deploys 106 Extra Cluster Buses, 60 Additional Metro Trips To Tackle Smog

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Friday that 106 additional cluster buses will be deployed, and metro trains will conduct 60 extra trips as part of the GRAP-3 measures implemented to combat deteriorating air quality in the capital. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed these measures as Delhi recorded the country's highest pollution levels, with air quality remaining in the "severe" category for the second day in a row.

On Friday, Delhi's air quality remained in the "severe" category, with an AQI of 411. In a press briefing, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a ban on interstate buses, except for e-buses and CNG vehicles. He also confirmed that BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are now prohibited from operating in the city.

To boost public transport and reduce the use of private vehicles, the minister announced the introduction of an additional 106 cluster bus services by the Delhi Transport Corporation and 60 additional trips by metro trains.

Gopal Rai stated that emergency measures, including artificial rain, would be considered if air quality worsens further, and he plans to discuss this with the Centre again. Under GRAP III measures, private construction and demolition activities have also been banned in the city, he added.