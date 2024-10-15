Delhi Air Pollution: CM Atishi to Chair High-Level Meeting, Environment Minister Gopal Rai to Participate

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will chair a high-level meeting with cabinet members and officials at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, October 15, as the air quality dips further in the National Capital.

Delhi CM Atishi to chair a high-level meeting today regarding the pollution situation, at the Delhi Secretariat. Environment Minister Gopal Rai will also attend this meeting, said CMO, reported news agency ANI.

Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in Delhi on Monday after the air quality deteriorated to a ‘poor’ category in the national capital. The steps include water sprinkling, the use of anti-smog guns, the regular lifting of solid waste, a ban on coal/firewood in tandoors in hotels and open eateries, and the limited use of diesel generators.

Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 234, according to the daily AQI bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI of 50 or below is considered ‘good,’ while ‘satisfactory’ falls between 51-100. A ‘moderately polluted’ reading ranges from 101-200, ‘poor’ extends from 201-300, ‘very poor’ between 301-400, and anything above 400 is deemed ‘severe’—where even the slightest breath feels like a burden.