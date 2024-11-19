Delhi Air Pollution: DU and Jawaharlal Nehru University Shift to Online Classes Amid Worsening Air Quality Till Nov 23

Amid deteriorating air quality in the capital, Delhi University has announced the shift to online classes until November 23, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will continue virtual lessons until November 22. The decision comes as air quality levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reached "alarmingly high" levels, with raising serious concerns about the health and safety of students.

Delhi University in a notification said regular classes in "physical mode" will resume on November 25. In a statement, JNU announced that all classes would be conducted online until November 22. However, the schedule for exams and interviews will remain unaffected, as confirmed by the universities.

The Delhi government has declared the air quality situation a "medical emergency" and urged institutions to adopt preventive measures for public health. The city’s air quality is primarily being impacted by adverse weather conditions and stubble burning. In response to the worsening air, several schools and colleges across the region have already transitioned to online classes.

