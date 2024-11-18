Delhi Air Pollution: Physical Classes Suspended for All Students Except Class 10 and 12

Delhi’s air quality plunged into the ‘severe plus’ category on Monday, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a hazardous level of 484. In response, stricter pollution control measures were implemented, including a ban on truck entry and the suspension of construction activities at public project sites, starting in the morning.

"With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tmrw, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders", said Delhi CM Atishi in a post X.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 484 at 8 a.m., marking the season’s worst level, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI, which was recorded at 441 at 4 p.m. on Sunday, surged to 457 by 7 p.m. due to adverse weather conditions.

With AQI levels surpassing 450, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas mandated the implementation of Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

