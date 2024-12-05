Delhi Air Quality Improves to 'Moderate' Category, GRAP-IV Measures No Longer Needed, Says SC

The Supreme Court has allowed for the relaxation of the GRAP IV stage after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported improvements in air quality, stating that the measures under GRAP IV are no longer necessary.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) consists of measures designed to combat air pollution in Delhi.

On Thursday, residents of the national capital experienced some relief as the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to the 'moderate' category, following a month of persistent air pollution. As of 8 am, the overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 161, categorized as 'moderate', according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Prior to this improvement, Delhi's AQI had been in the 'very severe', 'severe', 'very poor', and 'poor' categories after Diwali, leading many residents to report breathing difficulties and other health issues.

The increasing AQI levels prompted the implementation of Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the air quality crisis. Stage IV includes a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except for essential services.