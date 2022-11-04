Delhi air quality worsens, schools shifted to offline mode

The air pollution in Delhi-NCR continues to worsen amid unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and rising farm fire incidents. As a thick layer of haze covered the Delhi sky on Friday morning, the national capital reeled under 'severe plus' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 472. At 7am, the AQI near ITI Jahangirpuri was at 550, 562 in Noida (UP), 539 in Gurugram (Haryana) and 563 near Delhi University.

Meanwhile, schools in Noida and Greater Noida have shifted to online classes as a precautionary measure. According to an official order, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida were Thursday asked to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 till Tuesday, November 8, 2022 due to rising pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).The air quality is getting severe day by day which is hazardous to health so the Noida authorities have decided to closed down the school and asked school authorities to switch to online mode keeping in view the present condition which can be harmful for the students.